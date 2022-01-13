Summer work 2022

Hello everyone
My name is Ciaràn. Irish male looking to come to italy this summer season.
My dates are flexible. Arrive in rome start of april and will stay till September/October
I am mid 30s, friendly, easy going and hard working.
Would consider any work or anyones suggestions would be greatly appreciated
Fully vaccinated.
