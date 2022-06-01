Summer Campy Manager

Summer School at Southlands British International School – July 2022

Southlands British International School is looking for a Summer Camp Manager to lead the planning and delivery of 4 weeks of summer fun for students aged 4 - 14.

Experienced with working with children and happy to lead activities on and off site, you will work closely with the other summer camp staff to ensure that each day provides great learning opportunities along with plenty of time for sports, music, art and more. Ideally bilingual English and Italian, you will be a key liaison person for parents, third party providers and students.

The camp runs through July and you need to be available from Friday 1st until Friday 29th July. If this sounds like a good fit, we'd love to hear from you. Please send a letter of application along with an up to date CV to gabriele.beretta@southlands.it Closing date for applications Wednesday 15th June

We are committed to the safety and safeguarding of all young people. Applicants will need to provide at least two references, one of which must be from a current employer and complete background checks.

Summer Camp Manager – Job Description

Responsible to: School Manager

Responsible for: Summer Camp team

• Plan the weekly schedule of activities for each age group

• Ensure correct use of all staff (designate group leaders/responsibilities/areas of supervision at pool)

• To ensure that a suitable range of activities is made available to participants (English/Art based/Sports/ICT/Fims)

• To liaise with office and shop (availability of facilities/end of day messages/resources)

• To liaise with parents regarding any concerns/questions they may have

• To ensure the behaviour of all students is to expected level

• To ensure that there is a welcoming and positive athmosphere throughout Summer School

• Lead staff briefing each morning to outline the schedule for the day

• Act as the point person for third party providers

• Quality assure the activities for each age group

• Oversee any purchase requests, orders and other resource requirements for the camp

• Liaise with the School Manager as appropriate

• Ensure the programme is balanced and engaging with opportunities for progress in language as well as sport, art, science

• Handle any social or behavioural issues that summer camp staff are unable to manage

• Supervise on and off site activities as well as leading sessions

• Quality assure and manage the catering offer