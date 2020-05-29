Stunning & unique (furnished) villa with private park!

Acilia - via dei Monti di San Paolo - We have an absolutely amazing furnished villa renting in a private compound. It has been built using prestigious materials: parquet and terracotta, etc. It seems like living in the countryside while you are only a few minutes from downtown Rome. The home is on 3 levels with a wonderful covered patio off the living room. The entrance level has a very large living and dining area with fireplace and open kitchen with snackbar, bathroom, master suite with bedroom, walk-in closet area and bathroom. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a bathroom with shower. Downstairs there is a large family room with fireplace, bathroom, laundry room and storage room. The downstairs is super dry, no humidity at all!! The private yard around the home is about 2000m2 and has very beautiful trees, shrubs and flowers. There is a covered parking area for 2 cars too. Independent heating and A/C. Available: August 2020. Renting to expats. Monthly rent: €2500 (including gardening fees). For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate

