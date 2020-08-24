Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Piazza Navona – via di Parione - We have a lovely pied-a-terre / studio flat renting just steps away from Piazza Navona. The apartment is approx. 35m2 and is fully furnished and equipped. It has a very comfortable sofa bed, table for 6, full open kitchen, bathroom with shower, wooden beamed ceiling, and brick floor. The apartment is on the mezzanine floor and very quiet. It is a cozy apartment. There is a condominium terrace on the top of the building which is huge and with a panoramic view of the entire historical center. A/C and heat through A/C units. Induction stove. Available immediately. Renting to referenced individuals only. Monthly rent: €900 + condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) +393474009753 or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/