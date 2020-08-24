Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Piazza Navona – via di Parione - We have a lovely pied-a-terre / studio flat renting just steps away from Piazza Navona. The apartment is approx. 35m2 and is fully furnished and equipped. It has a very comfortable sofa bed, table for 6, full open kitchen, bathroom with shower, wooden beamed ceiling, and brick floor. The apartment is on the mezzanine floor and very quiet. It is a cozy apartment. There is a condominium terrace on the top of the building which is huge and with a panoramic view of the entire historical center. A/C and heat through A/C units. Induction stove. Available immediately. Renting to referenced individuals only. Monthly rent: €900 + condominium. For more information and/or appointments, please call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) +393474009753 or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €900
Address Via di Parione, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 9
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 1
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 1
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 2
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 2
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 3
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 3
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 4
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 4
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 5
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 5
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 6
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 6
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 7
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 7
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 8
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 8
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 9
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 9
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 1
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 2
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 3
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 4
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 5
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 6
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 7
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 8
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona - image 9

View on Map

Studio apartment near Piazza Navona

Via di Parione, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Spanish Steps - 1-bedroom furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps - 1-bedroom furnished flat

Trastevere rooms for Female
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere rooms for Female

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant furnished 2-bedroom flat in the heart of ROME!

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Accommodation vacant in town

Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Accommodation vacant in town

Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE STATION/MARCONI/SAN PAOLO - 2 BEDROOMS

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright remodeled, 1-bedroom fully furnished flat

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom remodeled flat in Historical Center

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia