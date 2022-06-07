St George’s British International School is seeking two Caregivers

St George’s British International School is seeking to appoint two Caregivers on a fixed-term basis for the 2022-23 school year, beginning in September 2022 and concluding in June 2023. Both roles are part-time (50%) with hours to be agreed with the successful candidates. 

The roles will involve helping to support the learning and progress of children across the school who have language and learning needs. 

The role holders will be part of a large and supportive Student Support Services team and will report to the Director of Student Support Services. 

Key Responsibilities Pastoral 

§ To show an active interest in the personal circumstances of the children under your care, and to foster their personal and social development 

§ To actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community 

§ To create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all the school polices on pastoral care § To be familiar with all of the school’s policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times 

§ To promote exemplary behavior and a responsible attitude amongst all pupils at all times § To be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children Professional 

§ To ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner

§ To be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school § To carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or Director of Student Support Services 

Essential requirements: 

§ A good standard of education § A good standard of spoken and written English 

§ A proven ability to work with children 

§ A generous, patient and sociable outlook 

§ A high standard of personal professionalism and a proven ability to work in a team 

§ A willingness to undertake ongoing training 

§ Experience of working in a secondary school context, and with supporting pupils on examination courses 

§ Qualifications and/or experience teaching children English as an Additional/Foreign Language Personal Skills 

§ Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment 

§ Able to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team 

§ Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills 

§ Reliable and respectful

How to Apply 

Closing date for applications 17 June 2022 

Start date September 2022 

Job reference number SGCGFX0622 

 

Short listing will commence immediately after the closing date. 

 

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged. 

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. 

Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference in the title of the email. 

Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. 

Please do not submit a CV or send certificates or testimonials at this stage. 

Please note that, selection may be by a face-to-face or virtual interview. 

Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview. Non-EU applicants will be required to produce their University Transcript with courses taken and final grade of their First Degree Conditional Offer of Appointment 

 

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following: 

§ Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status 

§ A safeguarding check § Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent employer) 

§ Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration) 

 

St George’s is an equal opportunities employer. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion, age, nationality, marital status, sexual orientation or other basis. The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

