Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available

Castel di Leva - We have an incredible single family home in a ranch of over 40 acres in a gated community renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside Rome's beltway GRA between Via Ardeatina and via Laurentina. Full-time concierge. The villa is 170m2 all on one floor with 250m2 private garden. It has a foyer, large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. It also has a 15m2 terrace. Independent heating. Available . Lease: 3 years + 2 renewable years. Monthly rent: €2800 + €150 condominium (including gardening). For more information and/or appointments, contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Agency Finder's Fee Separate.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2800
Address Via della Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 13
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 1
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 1
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 2
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 2
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 3
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 3
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 4
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 4
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 5
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 5
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 6
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 6
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 7
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 7
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 8
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 8
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 9
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 9
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 10
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 10
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 11
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 11
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 12
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 12
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 13
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 13
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 1
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 2
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 3
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 4
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 5
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 6
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 7
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 8
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 9
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 10
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 11
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 12
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available - image 13

View on Map

Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available

Via della Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75857
Previous article Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Next article Nanny/English Teacher Part Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats
Accommodation vacant in town

Brand, new, furnished 1 bedroom flats

Cleaner/ Helper job (Part-time)
Accommodation vacant in town

Cleaner/ Helper job (Part-time)

Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright 2-bedroom flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

2-room flat near the Roman Forum
Accommodation vacant in town

2-room flat near the Roman Forum

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

JCU DS Admissions Counselor
Accommodation vacant in town

JCU DS Admissions Counselor

S. Peter Studio Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

S. Peter Studio Apartment

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

Flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Flat for rent

Apartment in Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment in Testaccio