27.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 20 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. S.Peter Studio Apartment
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

S.Peter Studio Apartment

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Furnished independent studio apartment for rent in via Santa Maria Mediatrice, 650€ (bills not included). Info:

s.petertorent@gmail.com

General Info

Price info 650€ montly
Address Via di Santa Maria Mediatrice, 00165 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

S.Peter Studio Apartment

Via di Santa Maria Mediatrice, 00165 Roma RM, Italia

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Savelli attic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Pantheon Luxury Family Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -