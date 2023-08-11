Company Overview: We are a tour company that offers unique and exciting travel experiences to our customers. We are looking for a talented and creative Social Media Manager to join our team and help us grow our online presence, especially on TikTok and Instagram.
Job Description: As a Social Media Manager, you will be responsible for managing and growing our social media accounts. You will be responsible for creating engaging content, managing social media campaigns, and analyzing data to improve our social media strategy. The ideal candidate should have experience in social media management.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement social media strategies that align with the company's goals
Create and publish engaging content on TikTok and Instagram
Manage social media campaigns and track their success
Monitor social media accounts and respond to customer inquiries and comments
Analyze data to identify areas of improvement and adjust strategies accordingly
Stay up-to-date with the latest social media trends and best practices
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Social Media Manager or similar role
Excellent knowledge of TikTok and Instagram
Strong communication skills
Ability to think creatively and outside the box
Knowledge of social media analytics tools
If you are a creative thinker with a passion for travel and social media, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this position. We look forward to hearing from you!
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
3D modeler and CAD designer Junior looking for job or cooperation in Rome
Web designer and webmaster available in Rome
Small apartment wanted in North of Rome