Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Serafico area - via Paolo di Dono - Just behind IFAD we have a very nice 120m2 semi-furnished apartment renting on the 2nd floor of a residential building in a gate-community with concierge service 24/7. The apartment overlooks a beautiful wooded area and the condominium pool. It has a large terrace running the entire length of the flat. It is made up of a living room, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 small bedroom near kitchen, 2 bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, balcony off kitchen and large terrace with awnings. A/C in all rooms and independent heating. All of the windows and French doors are brand new: double glazed. Available August 2021. Renting to expats. Monthly rent: €1450 + €350 condominium and water forfait (Note: condominium is high due to 24/7 concierge service, gardening, pool and tennis court maintenance). For more inoformation and/or appointments, please call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatApp) or send an email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Commission separate. (We will be open all summer long!)

General Info

Price info €1450
Address Via Paolo di Dono, 00142 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Via Paolo di Dono, 00142 Roma RM, Italia

