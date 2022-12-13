Seeking travel lovers to work in a fast paced, dynamic Tour Operator office in Rome
LivTours is a tour operator providing exceptional travel experiences. Seeking a quick learner who thrives on working in a fast paced, dynamic environment, to join our operations team full-time in our Rome office. Exceptional customer service skills, computer proficiency and English fluency essential. Tourism experience is a bonus. Full training provided. To apply, please email your CV to management@livtours.com
