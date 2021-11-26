Seeking qualified primary school teachers

If you are looking to work in a caring, uniquely beautiful and dynamic environment and are an experienced and qualified primary school teacher, send us your CV. Positions are available for January 2022 and September 2023. Valid EU working documents are required. Send your CV to office@castelli-international.it

General Info

Address Via degli Scozzesi, 13 Grottaferrata RM

Seeking qualified primary school teachers

Via degli Scozzesi, 13 Grottaferrata RM
