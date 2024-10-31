Seeking Preschool Mother Tongue Teacher in EUR

Prestigious Catholic school in the EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks a CELTA qualified English mother-tongue teacher for our preschool program, for the school year 2024-2025, Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 12:30 am

Candidates must have experience teaching, necessary paperwork to be employed in Italy or an Italian permesso di soggiorno, and excellent organizational and planning skills. All applicants should send a letter of presentation and your CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com