Seeking Preschool Mother Tongue Teacher in EUR

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Prestigious Catholic school in the EUR neighborhood of Rome seeks a CELTA qualified English mother-tongue teacher for our preschool program, for the school year 2024-2025, Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 12:30 am

Candidates must have experience teaching, necessary paperwork to be employed in Italy or an Italian permesso di soggiorno, and excellent organizational and planning skills. All applicants should send a letter of presentation and your CV to EnglishTeachingEUR@gmail.com

General Info

Email address englishteachingeur@gmail.com
