Seeking position with tour company

English Mother Tongue, experienced with tour companies. Seeking position as employee in front/back office (FT or PT) with tour company. Excellent admin, communication, and interpersonal skills with customers and staff. Business mindset, problem-solver, engaging with guests. English/Italian. Can-do outlook.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
One on One Learning Support Assistants - Marymount International School
Tour leaders wanted French and/or Spanish, German speaking
Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica