Seeking part time work as employee

Mother Tongue English speaker. I'm trilingual (Eng/Ital/Spanish) and have experience in tourism and administration. Positive attitude, multi-tasker, leadership, team player, high standards.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School seeks English Language and Literature teacher for Middle School
ABC KIDS Kindergarten School Rome
Northlands International - S.T.E.M & Forest School teacher IMMEDIATE START