15.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Seeking a Full Time Teaching or AuPair Position
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Seeking a Full Time Teaching or AuPair Position

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello, I am an American living in Rome and I am seeking a teaching position, preferably with primary school children as my degree is in Early Childhood Education. I have over five years of teaching experience abroad.

**Please note: I am more than happy to move to another part of Italy, that is not Rome, as long as the compensation is beneficial**

I hold a B.A. in Early Childhood Education and I also received my TEFL Certification while traveling abroad in Thailand. As a highly compassionate and adaptable teaching professional, with over nine years of hands-on teaching experience, I am confident in my ability to become a valuable member of any diverse teaching staff.

I am also open to being an AuPair, but I would require my own accommodation, as I do have two small pets that will be traveling and living with me.

Please send me a message and I will be happy to provide my CV and references. Thank you!

RCC - 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

American seeking P/T or F/T

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Male care giver and house keeper with driving

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Person Searching For Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -