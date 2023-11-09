Seeking a Full Time Teaching or AuPair Position

Hello, I am an American living in Rome and I am seeking a teaching position, preferably with primary school children as my degree is in Early Childhood Education. I have over five years of teaching experience abroad.

**Please note: I am more than happy to move to another part of Italy, that is not Rome, as long as the compensation is beneficial**

I hold a B.A. in Early Childhood Education and I also received my TEFL Certification while traveling abroad in Thailand. As a highly compassionate and adaptable teaching professional, with over nine years of hands-on teaching experience, I am confident in my ability to become a valuable member of any diverse teaching staff.

I am also open to being an AuPair, but I would require my own accommodation, as I do have two small pets that will be traveling and living with me.

Please send me a message and I will be happy to provide my CV and references. Thank you!