Secretariate

We offer to a young Italian/English a short stage (5 months) of secretariat to help an Italian writer in his online relationships. Required: excellent knowledge of (Office 2000 > Window 2007 or later versions). Send CV to: fulviabanchi@gmail.com

General Info

Price info Part-time with timetable to be defined. 12€/hour.
Address Via Federico Cassitto, 110, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Email address fulviabanchi@gmail.com

