Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

SAN SABA - VIALE GIOTTO

By: Wanted in Rome

SAN SABA – Viale Giotto – (near FAO) Remodeled and fully furnished, ground floor apartment with huge patio. This flat is just behind the Terme di Caracalla and the FAO building. So, within minutes you can hop on the metro from either the Circo Massimo stop or the Piramide stop.

The flat is approximately 45m2 but very spaciously designed, with 70m2 of patio space. It is in a small building and only 5 apartments, so very quiet. You walk in to a foyer, then you have a living room, fully equipped kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There is A/C in the flat and the heating is centralized. There is a storage space above the foyer for storing off-season clothes and/or suitcases. AVAILABLE FROM 1° JANUARY 2023 - NO B&B - NO CASA VACANZE !

Monthly rent: € 1,400 + € 200 Condominium and heating - 3474009753 - COMMISSIONI AGENZIA

Price info € 1,400 + € 200 Condominium and heating
Address Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia
SAN SABA - VIALE GIOTTO

Viale Giotto, Roma RM, Italia

