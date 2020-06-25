Room for Rent in Prati

AMERICAN from California offering a bright, furnished room (4,5m x 4m) in Prati (Via dei Gracchi) available in an apartment with a large kitchen. Well connected to metro A (Lepanto). Shared apartment for 4. Rent with expenses 500 per month (all inclusive). There is a security deposit of 800, which can be paid piecemeal over a period of time. It will be available from July 1, 2020. Please inquire with Leon Lewis 375-627-5810 or at LeonNonPeon@yahoo.com.

By the way, I am a Baker, so breakfast and coffee will be included.

General Info

Price info 500 euros a month (all included)
Address Via dei Gracchi 278
Email address leonnonpeon@yahoo.com
Image Gallery
