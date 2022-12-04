Rome Tour & Transfer Company seeks Qualified English-Speaking Secretary

Established Rome Tour & Transfer Company seeks qualified secretary for Smart Working. Requirements: mother tongue English, Experience working for Tour Operators / Travel Agencies in Italy, strong computer skills, fast learner, responsible, detail-oriented, flexible hours. Send Cover letter & CV: italiatravelservices@gmail.com
