Classifieds Jobs vacant

Rome Tour & Transfer Company seeks Qualified English-Speaking Secretary

By: Wanted in Rome

Established Rome Tour & Transfer Company seeks qualified secretary for Smart Working. Requirements: mother tongue English, Experience working for Tour Operators / Travel Agencies in Italy, strong computer skills, fast learner, responsible, detail-oriented, flexible hours. Send Cover letter & CV: italiatravelservices@gmail.com

