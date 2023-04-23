21.9 C
Accommodation vacant in town

Rome: Charming furnished apartment in a quiet and exclusive street in the elegant Parioli area

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome, Parioli: Sunny apartment on the 1st floor (110 sqm or about 1,200 share feet) in an elegant and quiet street in the embassy zone of the Parioli neighborhood, 7 minutes' walk to LUISS University, 10 minutes' walk to Villa Borghese, 20 minutes' bike ride to Piazza di Spagna (Spanish steps), 2 minutes' walk to the nearest bus stop. The apartment is fully furnished, with 2 bedrooms, entrance, and 2 bathrooms. Available for summer rentals (minimum 1 week in July-August 2022) or for longer stays (1-2 years). Parquet floors, eat-in kitchen, air conditioning, 10 sqm (about 100 square feet) front balcony, washer/dryer, dishwasher, sheets and towels included. Rent of 2,000 euros/month plus condo fees and utilities. For further information: Raffaello +39 333 4149514 (also on WhatsApp); rcervigni@gmail.com.

General Info

Price info 2,000 euros
Address Via Nicolò Tartaglia, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Image Gallery
View on Map

Rome: Charming furnished apartment in a quiet and exclusive street in the elegant Parioli area

Via Nicolò Tartaglia, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Mater Dei - 1400x360

