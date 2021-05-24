RIS seeks an Admissions Assistant

Rome International School is seeking an Admissions Assistant to provide a timely and effective support to prospective families throughout the admission process.

Job Responsibilities

• Manage leads pipeline through daily outreach via phone/email

• Organize informational meetings with prospective students and families

• Support the organization of admissions events

• Collect required student documentation pertaining to the admissions process

• Manage leads database, perform data analysis and reporting

• Support the admissions and external relations manager in all activities

Desired Qualifications

• Degree in a relevant field (communications, marketing, humanities, business)

• 1-3 years in customer-focused, sales driven roles

• Excellent written-verbal communications, interpersonal and organizational skills

• Interest towards the field of education

• Fluency in both English and Italian

Contract duration: 12 months

Preferred start-date: Mid-June 2021

Job Types: Full-time, Temporary

To apply: please email: humanresources@romeinternationalschool.it with your CV and a cover letter. Please, also provide us with contacts of 2 or 3 referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.