RIS seeks an Admissions Assistant

Rome International School is seeking an Admissions Assistant to provide a timely and effective support to prospective families throughout the admission process.
Job Responsibilities
• Manage leads pipeline through daily outreach via phone/email
• Organize informational meetings with prospective students and families
• Support the organization of admissions events
• Collect required student documentation pertaining to the admissions process
• Manage leads database, perform data analysis and reporting
• Support the admissions and external relations manager in all activities
Desired Qualifications
• Degree in a relevant field (communications, marketing, humanities, business)
• 1-3 years in customer-focused, sales driven roles
• Excellent written-verbal communications, interpersonal and organizational skills
• Interest towards the field of education
• Fluency in both English and Italian
Contract duration: 12 months
Preferred start-date: Mid-June 2021
Job Types: Full-time, Temporary
To apply: please email: humanresources@romeinternationalschool.it with your CV and a cover letter. Please, also provide us with contacts of 2 or 3 referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
