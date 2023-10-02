RIS Rome International School is looking for a Maths teacher, with immediate availability.

RIS is an IB World School. The school is in a pleasant area of north-west Rome. The campus is set amongst almost four hectares and has been designed to meet every teaching and learning requirement.

We are a part of Globeducate. Globeducate is amongst the most important educational groups in the world with over 60 schools worldwide. For more info see our website: https://www.globeducate.com/

As an International School, we are looking for a Mathematics Teacher specialising in IGCSE and IB mathematics courses (ideally Applications & Interpretations).

Read the full job description and apply here: https://www.tes.com/jobs/vacancy/-1916314