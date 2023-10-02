RIS Rome International School is looking for a Maths teacher, with immediate availability.
RIS is an IB World School. The school is in a pleasant area of north-west Rome. The campus is set amongst almost four hectares and has been designed to meet every teaching and learning requirement.
We are a part of Globeducate. Globeducate is amongst the most important educational groups in the world with over 60 schools worldwide. For more info see our website: https://www.globeducate.com/
As an International School, we are looking for a Mathematics Teacher specialising in IGCSE and IB mathematics courses (ideally Applications & Interpretations).
Read the full job description and apply here: https://www.tes.com/jobs/vacancy/-1916314
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
RIS Rome International School is looking for a Maths teacher, with immediate availability.
RIS Rome International School is looking for a Science teacher, with immediate availability.
Piano Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Experience d male caregiver and housekeeper