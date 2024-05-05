15.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 06 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Remote Customer Care Agent in TOURISM
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Remote Customer Care Agent in TOURISM

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Our virtual team is looking for YOU. An energetic, well spoken individual who speaks and writes English and Italian fluently. You are proactive, great at problem solving, a fast learner and are used to working with the pc. You think out of the box and have traveled to other European cities. The training in Rome is onsite. Please provide a cover letter and your CV as to why you think you are a good fit. europe4kidstours@gmail.com

General Info

Email address europe4kidstours@gmail.com
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Looking for cleaning lady

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

School Director/DOS British school Eur

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking a Science Laboratory Technician

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED TEACHER OF ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -