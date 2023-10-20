27.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 20 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge
Classifieds Property for sale in town

Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge

Ponte Testaccio - via degli Stradivari - We have a delightful, apartment just accross the Ponte Testaccio.. It is 120m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential building with elevator. It has been completely remodeled. It has a long balcony the length of the flat. It's made up of a living room with open kitchen, dining room, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 is ensuite in master bedroom). A/C in entire flat. Real parquet flooring. There is plenty of storage space throughout the flat. Centralized heating. Asking Price €600.000 Condominium €50 monthly AVAILABLE FROM MARCH/APRIL 2024. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately

General Info

Price info €600.000
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
Image Gallery
1 of 16
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 1
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 1
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 2
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 2
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 3
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 3
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 4
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 4
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 5
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 5
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 6
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 6
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 7
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 7
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 8
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 8
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 9
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 9
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 10
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 10
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 11
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 11
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 12
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 12
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 13
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 13
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 14
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 14
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 15
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 15
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 16
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 16
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 1
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 2
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 3
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 4
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 5
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 6
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 7
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 8
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 9
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 10
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 11
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 12
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 13
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 14
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 15
Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge - image 16

View on Map

Remodeled 2-bedroom flat with balcony Testaccio Bridge

Via Pietro Romani 170

Mater Dei H2 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Property for sale in town

1-bedroom flat with huge terrace Aventino - Great Investment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 9TH FLOOR WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Renovated three-room apartment, sixth floor, Monteverde Vecchio, Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport Household sales Property for sale in town

2011 SKODA (VW) YETI ADVENTURE 4X4 2.0 TDI - DIPLOMATIC PLATES

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

NO AGENCIES Trieste neighborhood Selling Apartment

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Apartment for sale just few steps from the Pantheon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden in Cassia area

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Property for sale in town

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -