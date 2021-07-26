Reliable caregiver / family assistant

From sri lanka, 44 years old, I worked in the Association that deals with assistance to the disabled, I am committed to all types of patients. and I have also worked for some families. availability 'of shift, night or fixed. experience as a caregiver and takes care of children. reliability I can provide excellent references. 334 785 5737

General Info

Address Viale di Trastevere, 41, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Email address robyferro1@libero.it

Reliable caregiver / family assistant

Viale di Trastevere, 41, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

