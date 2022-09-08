QUALIFIED MIDDLE SCHOOL ENGLISH TEACHER
Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a Mother tongue English teacher for our Middle school morning classes for the academic year 2022-2023. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17
