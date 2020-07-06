QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a full-time Mother tongue English teacher for our Kindergarten classes. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

General Info

Address Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17
Email address s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

