QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a full-time Mother tongue English teacher for our Kindergarten classes. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17
s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
