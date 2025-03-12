13.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 12 March 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
RCI 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Are you a passionate and qualified Kindergarten English Teacher looking for an exciting opportunity in Rome? Santa Giuliana Falconieri, a prestigious school in the heart of Parioli, is seeking a full-time native English-speaking teacher to join our dynamic and growing team.

Requirements:

- Certified to teach in the Italian school system

- Native English speaker with a passion for early childhood education

- Enthusiastic, creative, and dedicated to fostering a nurturing learning environment

If you're ready to inspire young minds and be part of a prestigious institution, send your CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

General Info

Address Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17

View on Map

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17

Taco 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

English Jobs available in Rome

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

ESL Teachers - Wall Street English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Digital Marketing and Communications Associate

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU - N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

JCU Career Services Specialist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Geroges is seeking Teacher of French (Maternity Cover)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English Jobs available in Rome

St Georgeʼs School is seeking Cover Teacher(s)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -