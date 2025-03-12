Are you a passionate and qualified Kindergarten English Teacher looking for an exciting opportunity in Rome? Santa Giuliana Falconieri, a prestigious school in the heart of Parioli, is seeking a full-time native English-speaking teacher to join our dynamic and growing team.
Requirements:
- Certified to teach in the Italian school system
- Native English speaker with a passion for early childhood education
- Enthusiastic, creative, and dedicated to fostering a nurturing learning environment
If you're ready to inspire young minds and be part of a prestigious institution, send your CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER
Via Giudubaldo del Monte, 17
