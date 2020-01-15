Qualified Italian Teacher - with over ten years’ experience teaching at the Italian Cultural Institute in London - available for Italian lessons (one-to-one or small groups) in central Rome. All levels, preparation for CILS and CELI Exams.
For info: silviaalfo@yahoo.com
