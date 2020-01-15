Qualified Italian Teacher

Qualified Italian Teacher - with over ten years’ experience teaching at the Italian Cultural Institute in London - available for Italian lessons (one-to-one or small groups) in central Rome. All levels, preparation for CILS and CELI Exams.

For info: silviaalfo@yahoo.com

General Info

Email address silviaalfo@yahoo.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69141
Previous article OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST - private family in Rome
Next article Mathematics Tutor Required

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Kind loyal filippina...
Jobs wanted

Kind loyal filippina...

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter
Jobs wanted

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B
Jobs wanted

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor

Baby sitter/colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter/colf

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper
Jobs wanted

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper