Qualified ESL teachers

We’re looking for passionate teachers to join our teaching team for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Our school, now in it’s thirteenth year, offers classroom and online lessons to young learners, teens and adult learners. We run some courses inhouse, but also partner with a number of state schools and business, tailoring courses at their premises to suit their needs.

We aim to give our students a quality experience, and as such, strive to create a professional, teacher friendly working environment to enable teachers to help us achieve this.

As a certified Cambridge Exam Preparation Centre, we offer regular training (materials, exam preparation and general professional development) in addition to ongoing support from the DOS and ADOS.

What we’re looking for in exchange:

Qualifications:

- CELTA or TEFL/TESOL certified

- Bachelor or Masters degree

- Native/proficiency level speaker with valid working papers for Italy.

- Documented experience working with public schools and/or business clients highly regarded.

- Documented experience working in the classroom and/or online.

Roles available:

We’ve found that working to teachers’ strengths brings out their best.

Though we try to match your schedule to reflect your interests and experiences, we’re particularly on the lookout for:

Young learner specialists: running lively and engaging courses for inhouse and public school students (aged 5-11). Teachers should have ample availability on weekdays from 2 pm-6.30 pm.

Exam preparation and general English specialists: running general English and exam preparation courses (Cambridge, IELTS; TOEFL) for individual and small group courses. Students are typically teens and adults. Schedules are tailored but typically include either early start 9/10.30am-6.30 pm or late start 2.30-9.30pm.

We offer teachers a competitive salary, induction and regular training, incentives and a supportive and professional, teacher-friendly working environment.

To apply for a role please go to https://britishinstitutesromasalario.com/chi-siamo/work-with-us/

