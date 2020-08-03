Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School

We are looking for an experienced mother-tongue English teacher for students aged 6-11

English is the second language for most (80%) of our students so experience in teaching english as a second language is fundamental

While we follow the Cambridge curriculum, we enjoy exploring poetry, essay writing and general literature so the teacher is free to tweak around the program

General Info

Address Via Di Femmina Morta, 00123 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

71406
