Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
We are looking for an experienced mother-tongue English teacher for students aged 6-11
English is the second language for most (80%) of our students so experience in teaching english as a second language is fundamental
While we follow the Cambridge curriculum, we enjoy exploring poetry, essay writing and general literature so the teacher is free to tweak around the program
Via Di Femmina Morta, 00123 Roma RM, Italia
