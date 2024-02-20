British School Group Rome is now accepting applications for part/full-time teachers to be employed in its schools and corporate clients in Rome. Basic requirements: TEFL/CELTA qualified, experienced min 2 years, and EU citizens or holding valid working papers, preferably already based in Rome. Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some online courses.
Qualified English Teacher
Via Costantino Maes, 50, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
