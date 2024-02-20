12.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 20 February 2024
Italy's news in English
FiR 1920 x 116 H1
FiR 1920 x 116 H1
FiR 1920 x 116 H1
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Qualified English Teacher
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

British School Group Rome is now accepting applications for part/full-time teachers to be employed in its schools and corporate clients in Rome. Basic requirements: TEFL/CELTA qualified, experienced min 2 years, and EU citizens or holding valid working papers, preferably already based in Rome. Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some online courses.

General Info

Address Via Costantino Maes, 50, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Email address bsg@britishschool.it

View on Map

Qualified English Teacher

Via Costantino Maes, 50, 00162 Roma RM, Italia

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

One on One Learning Support Assistants - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted French and/or Spanish, German speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Household sales Jobs vacant

Business opportunity!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -