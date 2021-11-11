Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required
We urgently require teachers available in the afternoons to teach Cambridge exam courses on-site. Immediate start.
General Info
Address via delle quattro fontane, 109
Email address didattica@britishinstitute.roma.it
View on Map
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required
via delle quattro fontane, 109
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking live in/live out English native speaker from 2 pm to 8 pm for 3 children. Between the ages of 11 & 17 months. The home is based in the countryside of Frosinone with private...
Seeking qualified, referenced and experienced EFL teachers for in person courses for Universities and Ministries. Requirements- CELTA or TEFL/TESOL certified - Bachelor or Master’...
English mother tongue student requested for english lessons/conversation 4 times a week. Calling Antonio at +393358135235 or send a mail to: siriogroup1@gmail.com
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...