Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina
Renowned private language school located in Latina is currently recruiting experienced/qualified English teachers for full-time occupation with regular contract. We're seeking for either native speakers or perfectly bilingual teachers. Required certificates: CELTA, TEFL or DELTA.
