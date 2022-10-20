Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina

Renowned private language school located in Latina is currently recruiting experienced/qualified English teachers for full-time occupation with regular contract. We're seeking for either native speakers or perfectly bilingual teachers. Required certificates: CELTA, TEFL or DELTA.

General Info

Price info To be determined
Address Piazza Mercato 11

Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina

Piazza Mercato 11

