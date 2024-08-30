We, Mohammad Salik Zeya Ansari and Shafaque Fatima solemnized on 11th January 2023 through a religious ceremony in India. This notice is to inform all concerned that we need to officially register the marriage at the Indian Embassy in Rome to obatained marriage certificate.
This publishment has been done to mandate the registration of our marriage at the Indian Embassy in Rome.
Public Announcement for Marriage
Via Vincenzo Troya, 24, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
