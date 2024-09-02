19.5 C
  Pubblicazioni matrimoniali per informazione del pubblico in generale
Personal

Pubblicazioni matrimoniali per informazione del pubblico in generale

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Con la presente si communica che Sig. Mohammad Salik Zeya Ansari e Sig.ra. Shafaque Fatima, residenti a Roma, si siamo sposati l’11/01/2023 con una cerimonia religiosa a India. Questo avviso pubblico è per informare tutti gli interessati che dobbiamo registrare ufficialmente il matrimonio presso l’ambasciata indiana a Roma per ottenere il certificato di matrimonio.

General Info

Address Via Vincenzo Troya, 24, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mohammadsalikzeya.ansari@unicatt.it

View on Map

Pubblicazioni matrimoniali per informazione del pubblico in generale

Via Vincenzo Troya, 24, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

