Con la presente si communica che Sig. Mohammad Salik Zeya Ansari e Sig.ra. Shafaque Fatima, residenti a Roma, si siamo sposati l’11/01/2023 con una cerimonia religiosa a India. Questo avviso pubblico è per informare tutti gli interessati che dobbiamo registrare ufficialmente il matrimonio presso l’ambasciata indiana a Roma per ottenere il certificato di matrimonio.
Pubblicazioni matrimoniali per informazione del pubblico in generale
Via Vincenzo Troya, 24, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
