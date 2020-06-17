Psychology field job offers

To whom it may concern,

Good Morning,

My name is Spencer Belmont. I am a Californian living in Rome with years of experience in sales, psychoanalysts, and much more. I am currently a degree seeker at John Cabot University studying psychology and when I am home, I am a father. I work hard on anything I set out to do and learn quickly when presented with something new. I can send my CV via email or WhatsApp. I look forward to hearing from you.

Spencer A. Belmont

General Info

Price info €15,00- 20,00/h
Email address sbelmont@johncabot.edu
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70915
Previous article Flaminio - Bright 3-bedroom flat
Next article -10% on Italian language lessons ON LINE

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for a job in Rome
Jobs wanted

Looking for a job in Rome

English-speaking Interior Painters
Jobs wanted

English-speaking Interior Painters

Looking For Job In All over Italy
Jobs wanted

Looking For Job In All over Italy

Online English lessons
Jobs wanted

Online English lessons

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work
Jobs wanted

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work

Secretary/receptionist
Jobs wanted

Secretary/receptionist

Mother-tongue English Teacher available
Jobs wanted

Mother-tongue English Teacher available

Babysitting/Domestic job
Jobs wanted

Babysitting/Domestic job

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

Driver
Jobs wanted

Driver

English Lady fluent Italian
Jobs wanted

English Lady fluent Italian

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Babysitter/Nanny- Fluent English & Italian
Jobs wanted

Babysitter/Nanny- Fluent English & Italian