Psychology field job offers

To whom it may concern,
Good Morning,
My name is Spencer Belmont. I am a Californian living in Rome with years of experience in sales, psychoanalysts, and much more. I am currently a degree seeker at John Cabot University studying psychology and when I am home, I am a father. I work hard on anything I set out to do and learn quickly when presented with something new. I can send my CV via email or WhatsApp. I look forward to hearing from you.
Spencer A. Belmont
General Info
Price info €15,00- 20,00/h
Email address sbelmont@johncabot.edu
