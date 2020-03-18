Professional Primary & English Teacher Offering Online Tutoring
*** Professional Primary & English Teacher Offering Online Tutoring ***
Given the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, remote tutoring is offered via a Google platform by a British teacher in the following subjects:
- English (all ages)
- Maths (primary school)
- Science (all ages up to and including iGCSE)
Rates are very competitive and discounts are available for block bookings.
For further details, or for a quote, please email me: chris.ronalds@outlook.com
