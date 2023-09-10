29.7 C
Tue, 12 September 2023
  3. PRIVATE SALE: Stone house with brick fireplace in historical centre of Veroli (FR). Great holiday home!
PRIVATE SALE: Stone house with brick fireplace in historical centre of Veroli (FR). Great holiday home!

Selling parent's home in Veroli (Frosinone), 1.5 hrs drive from Rome Italy. Area known as "La Ciociaria" a real gem.

Two separate homes on top of each other, can be connected as one for a large family or live in one and the other can be rented out.

Asking price: Euro 130,000.

Renovated, furnished kitchen and bathrooms, gas heating. Street parking. Shops, schools, markets, post-office, banks, winebars, caffes and restaurants all in close proximity.

Call 334 89 78 716 for information.

Price info Euro 130,000
PRIVATE SALE: Stone house with brick fireplace in historical centre of Veroli (FR). Great holiday home! - image 1
