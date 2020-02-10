Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher

Do you need to learn English for work? for school? to travel?

Whatever the reason is, you have found the right person to help you become fluent in English.

I am a mothertongue native English teacher and have been teaching English for 7 years now . My lessons are private and personalized to suit your needs and challenges. I teach using the communicative approach which means we will be speaking, conversing in the way English speakers converse. You will learn to speak, write, read and even dream in English.

How are my lessons different from other English teachers? Well, I create lesson plans specified to your personal interests and if you have a goal such as passing the Cambridge exams or getting a job that requires English we will work together towards that goal.

Feel free to e-mail me:

TheNativeEnglishProfessor@gmail.com

for information regarding prices and setting up our first meeting.

TEFL certified

Devi imparare l'inglese per lavoro? per la scuola? viaggiare?

Qualunque sia il motivo, hai trovato la persona giusta per aiutarti a diventare fluente in inglese.

Sono un insegnante madrelingua inglese e insegno inglese da 7 anni. Le mie lezioni sono private e personalizzate per soddisfare le tue esigenze e sfide. Insegno usando l'approccio comunicativo, il che significa che parleremo, conversando nel modo in cui conversano chi parla inglese. Imparerai a parlare, scrivere, leggere e persino sognare in inglese.

In che modo le mie lezioni sono diverse dagli altri insegnanti di inglese? Bene, creo piani di lezione specifici per i tuoi interessi personali e se hai un obiettivo come superare gli esami Cambridge o ottenere un lavoro che richiede inglese lavoreremo insieme per raggiungere quell'obiettivo.

Sentiti libero di mandarmi una e-mail:

TheNativeEnglishProfessor@gmail.com

per informazioni sulla registrazione dei prezzi e la creazione del nostro primo incontro.

Certificato TEFL

General Info

Price info 20-25 all’ora
Email address thenativeenglishprofessor@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 3
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 1
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 1
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 2
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 2
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 3
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 3
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 1
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 2
Private English Lessons with Mothertongue Teacher - image 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

English assistance
Jobs wanted

English assistance

Online Physical Trainer
Jobs wanted

Online Physical Trainer

English Nanny
Jobs wanted

English Nanny

Nanny /Tata
Jobs wanted

Nanny /Tata

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Housesitter in Rome or other place homestager&decorator too
Jobs wanted

Housesitter in Rome or other place homestager&decorator too

English Tutor
Jobs wanted

English Tutor

English Proofreader/Copy Editor
Jobs wanted

English Proofreader/Copy Editor

Vocal coach/ music teacher/ tutoring
Jobs wanted

Vocal coach/ music teacher/ tutoring

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs