We have an immediate opening for a mother-tongue English editor experienced in writing for print and able to present scientific and technical topics in a style accessible for general public. The position is full-time for EJR-Quartz under contract to ESA, onsite at ESA/ESRIN in Frascati, Italy,
Requirements include:
• Mother-tongue level of English, with a minimum of 3 years’ writing/editing experience
• Excellent writing, editing and proof-reading skills
• Degree in journalism/communications, science or engineering
• Skilled in presenting scientific and technical subjects to the general public
• Experience in following print products throughout the publishing cycle
• Experience with InDesign and similar tools
• Italian residence and work permit
You’ll be employed by EJR-Quartz srl, as part of our Communications Service contract for ESA, working onsite at ESRIN in Frascati, Italy. An Italian residence and work permit is obligatory. This is a one-year contract, with possibility of renewal. Start date: 15 April 2023.
Full details at: https://www.ejr-quartz.com/science-editor-with-print-experience-at-esa-esrin-italy/
Closing date: 6 March 2023
If you think this is for you, please send your cover letter, CV and references to: vacancy@ejr-quartz.com
More about us: http://www.ejr-quartz.com
Print editor for ESA/ESRIN
Via Fontana Vecchia 8A
