Print editor for ESA/ESRIN

We have an immediate opening for a mother-tongue English editor experienced in writing for print and able to present scientific and technical topics in a style accessible for general public. The position is full-time for EJR-Quartz under contract to ESA, onsite at ESA/ESRIN in Frascati, Italy,

Requirements include:

• Mother-tongue level of English, with a minimum of 3 years’ writing/editing experience

• Excellent writing, editing and proof-reading skills

• Degree in journalism/communications, science or engineering

• Skilled in presenting scientific and technical subjects to the general public

• Experience in following print products throughout the publishing cycle

• Experience with InDesign and similar tools

• Italian residence and work permit

You’ll be employed by EJR-Quartz srl, as part of our Communications Service contract for ESA, working onsite at ESRIN in Frascati, Italy. An Italian residence and work permit is obligatory. This is a one-year contract, with possibility of renewal. Start date: 15 April 2023.

Full details at: https://www.ejr-quartz.com/science-editor-with-print-experience-at-esa-esrin-italy/

Closing date: 6 March 2023

If you think this is for you, please send your cover letter, CV and references to: vacancy@ejr-quartz.com

More about us: http://www.ejr-quartz.com