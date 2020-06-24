International School in Grottaferrata is looking for fully qualified English (mother tongue) teachers for Primary Dep. Please send you cv to: info@benedettoxvinternationalschool.com
General Info
Address via del grottino Grottaferrata
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Primary school teacher
via del grottino Grottaferrata
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Teaching Assistants Elementary School
An international school in Rome seeks mother-tongue English speakers for teaching assistant positions in the Elementary School. Please visit the School's website www.marymountrome...
International School in the North of Rome is looking for English (mother tongue) teachers in Primary Dep. Two years of experience are required. Please send you cv to: front.office@...
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright. E...
Actors and actresses wanted for candid camera
MediaGroup Srl needs an Italian mother tongue actor / actress and an English mother tongue actor / actress for candid cameras. I immediately work with an audition. Any residence fo...