Core International school is seeking a qualified Year 1 teacher. The candidate should be eligible to work in Italy and have a valid permit to stay/work. Two years experience is required. Please send your CV to core.school@tiscali.it. Tel. 06.8411137.
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER
VIA CRATI 19
