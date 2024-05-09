24.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 09 May 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER
Classifieds Jobs vacant

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Core International school is seeking a qualified Year 1 teacher. The candidate should be eligible to work in Italy and have a valid permit to stay/work. Two years experience is required. Please send your CV to core.school@tiscali.it. Tel. 06.8411137.

General Info

Address VIA CRATI 19

View on Map

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

VIA CRATI 19

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Accent Rome Study Center- Faculty position in faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology Spring 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

School Director/DOS British school Eur

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted Jobs vacant Exchanges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for cleaning lady

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Remote Customer Care Agent in TOURISM

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking a Science Laboratory Technician

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -