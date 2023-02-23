15.7 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 23 February 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Primary School Music Teacher
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Primary School Music Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Northlands International is looking for an English mother-tongue Music teacher with several years of experience, who loves to work with children and who finds passion in their work!!

General Info

Address Via Di Femmina Morta, 00123 Roma RM, Italia
Email address northlandsinternational@gmail.com

View on Map

Primary School Music Teacher

Via Di Femmina Morta, 00123 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Previous article Primary School Teacher
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Roccoforte 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Roccoforte #3 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

SENIOR ADVOCACY OFFICER / AGENT PRINCIPAL DE PROMOTION DES INTÉRÊTS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Print editor for ESA/ESRIN

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a guide/ museum assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency, located a few steps from Piazza Farnese is looking for new talents!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Art Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Travel Agency English speaking staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -