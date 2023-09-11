26.3 C
  3. Primary Class Teacher Seeking Job
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Primary Class Teacher Seeking Job

I am from America and I am living in Rome, I have over four years of teaching experience abroad. I hold a B.A. in Early Childhood Education and I also received my TEFL Certification while traveling abroad in Thailand. As a highly compassionate and adaptable teaching professional, with over nine years of hands-on teaching experience, I am confident in my ability to become a valuable member of your diverse teaching staff.

