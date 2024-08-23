We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic KS2 class teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our growing Primary school. Are you a dynamic and active team-player who delights in being a part of school life? Then we would love to hear from you.
Candidates must have:
- English mother tongue
- QTS
- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum
- European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities
Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.
We are committed to safeguarding the whole school community; applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.
Start date: 1st September 2024
Salary: Undisclosed, Full time permanent
Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School
Via di Macchia Saponara, 247, 00124 Roma RM, Italia
