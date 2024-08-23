Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic KS2 class teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our growing Primary school. Are you a dynamic and active team-player who delights in being a part of school life? Then we would love to hear from you.

Candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- QTS

- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

- European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

We are committed to safeguarding the whole school community; applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.

Start date: 1st September 2024

Salary: Undisclosed, Full time permanent