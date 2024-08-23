34 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 23 August 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic KS2 class teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we enter the second year of our growing Primary school. Are you a dynamic and active team-player who delights in being a part of school life? Then we would love to hear from you.

Candidates must have:

- English mother tongue

- QTS

- Experience teaching the English National Curriculum

- European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.

We are committed to safeguarding the whole school community; applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s. An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.

Start date: 1st September 2024

Salary: Undisclosed, Full time permanent

General Info

Address Via di Macchia Saponara, 247, 00124 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@bigbritishschool.it

View on Map

Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School

Via di Macchia Saponara, 247, 00124 Roma RM, Italia

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Creative English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Consulate General of Ireland, Milan is Hiring!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Assistant Partnerships Coordinator - Accent Global Learning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Welcoming Agent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Part-time Monitor - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Travel AGENT Designer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks student support teachers (one-on-one aides) for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Early Years teacher's assistant for September start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -