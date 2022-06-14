Position of Teacher Coordinator

TEACHER COORDINATOR

The ideal candidate must have a comprehensive ESL teaching experience as well as a B2/C1 level of Italian for good customer service and marketing purposes. The CELTA/TEFL or DELTA certificate is essential and a good knowledge of Office is needed.

Main duties:

Selecting, training, supporting, and monitoring the teaching staff;

Assessing the students' level;

Choosing the best learning path for clients while monitoring their progress;

Finding didactic solutions for difficult cases;

Liaise with state school teachers and coordinate programs for the yearly didactic syllabus;

Continual monitoring of registers and material covered in class;

The offer includes a regular full-time contract and paid holidays.

We request immediate availability for training.

This person should be a native speaker or perfectly bilingual. The CELTA qualification is essential while the DELTA is optional. The ideal candidate has experience in teaching English in state schools and private institutions, but also the ability to manage internal staff and train them.

Please email direzione@inenglish.it with your CV and cover letter.

General Info

Address Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
Email address didactics@inenglish.it

Position of Teacher Coordinator

Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

