Pinciano - Spectacular, elegant 4-bedroom flat with parking

Splendid 4-bedroom flat w/separate 1-bedroom flat + parking

Pinciano - We have an exclusive and luxurious apartment renting just 2 blocks from Villa Borghese. Can be rented completely furnished or partially furnished. It is on the 1st floor and has an independent entrance from the street. The patio has space for 5 cars. The apartment has extremely high ceilngs and is 300m2 total. It is made up of a double living room, huge kitchen with open plan dining room, guest bathroom, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, laundry room, A/C in entire home and independent heating. The shutters are electric and there is a security alarm. There is a lift in the apartment which takes you down to a separate 1-bedroom apartment which has a living room and kitchenette, bedroom with step-down Jacuzzi + separate bathroom with shower, cellar for wine and oil, etc. The 1-bedroom apartment has a separate entrance from the patio. The apartment will be available from July onward. Renting ONLY to referenced individuals. Company leases welcome. Monthly rent: €9000 + €200 condominium. For more information and/or photos, contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send email to: info@immobiliarezanni.com Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separate

