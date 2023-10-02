27.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 02 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Piano Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Piano Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking external collaborators to give piano lessons to students of mixed ages and abilities for up to one day a week. Suitable candidates will have experience with ABRSM Examinations or be familiar with the program. Start date: October 2023. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact rwilliams@marymountrome.com to obtain the Recruitment Form.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

View on Map

Piano Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Via di Villa Lauchli 180

Paideia 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

RIS Rome International School is looking for a Maths teacher, with immediate availability.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

RIS Rome International School is looking for a Science teacher, with immediate availability.

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Summer 2024 Faculty – Accent Rome Study Center

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Community Service, Religious Life & Multiculturalism Office Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Teach English, French, German, Spanish, Italian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA qualified teacher needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -