Marymount International School is seeking external collaborators to give piano lessons to students of mixed ages and abilities for up to one day a week. Suitable candidates will have experience with ABRSM Examinations or be familiar with the program. Start date: October 2023. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact rwilliams@marymountrome.com to obtain the Recruitment Form.
Piano Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Via di Villa Lauchli 180
