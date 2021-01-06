Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens
I'm an English and Italian mother tongue lady with extensive experience in public relations and attending to our elderly citizens' assistance. Also, I'm an excellent driver and take care of running any errands whenever necessary. For further information, please contact Patrizia at the following number: 349 6963998. Just serious offers, thanks.
